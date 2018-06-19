WOW! Ajay Devgn and Kajol come together to support plastic ban

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, who are collaborating for the actress’ next film, tentatively titled Eela, are all set to work towards environment protection. The two will be coming together in support of the plastic ban that has been imposed in Maharashtra. Not just that, they will also participate in initiatives related to the campaign as a part of their new association.

Let us tell you that this is not the first time the power couple are supporting a cause. The duo has continued to support many such campaigns. Ajay Devgn has been the brand ambassador for Smile Foundation wherein he extended his support for women empowerment. On the other hand, Kajol too has contributed to various social causes including Help A Child Reach 5 wherein she has helped in creating awareness about the need for hygiene and sanitation.

As for their recent initiative on the plastic ban, they will be extending their help for the same in Maharashtra. Sources have also reportedly stated that the duo may meet the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the initiative related to the plastic ban. Besides that, it has also been learnt that Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been invited to be a part of the exhibition planned by BMC [Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation] on July 22. Its aim is to find alternatives to plastic bags after the latter will be banned from June 23 onwards.

It seems that the couple has always been in tandem with the idea of doing away with plastic. The two are said to be extremely environmentally conscious and it is one of the reasons why they decided to join this cause.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be producing the next film featuring Kajol, which is directed by Pradeep Sarkar. It will feature her in the role of a single mother and is an adaptation of the Gujarati play Beta Kagdo.