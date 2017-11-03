WOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s birthday cake is a tribute to her Cannes look and it is better than perfect

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may have had a quiet birthday but her well-wishers decided to make it extra special for the former beauty queen. The actress, who was mourning the loss of her father Krishna Raj, did not have much of a celebration of sorts but was presented with this lovely cake which was tribute to one of her most popular Cannes look.

Being a frequenter at the Cannes red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has pulled off several looks with panache during this prestigious film festival. The actress, who has completed over a decade at the festival, enthralled the audience in a Cinderella style icy blue Michael Cinco gown earlier this year which also reminded us of Princess Elsa. While it turned out to be one of her most popular looks this year, as a tribute to the same, the Dessert Co. by Tania made this elaborate cake with what they had like to call the ‘edible gown.’ From the preps to the final finish, the official website of the patisserie showed many glimpses of the same on their Instagram page.

In fact, posting this image of the cake after its completion, it was further captioned saying, “Some cakes are just a Little extra special … #ediblefabric #ballgown #guesswho #happybirthdayaishwarya #happybirthash #chocolatecake #dollcake #microbakery #mumbai #teamaishwaryara #mumbaibaker.” While it looks gorgeous, we wonder if anyone will have the heart to cut this beautiful dessert sculpture into pieces.

On the film front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was supposed to start work on her next, Fanney Khan in which she plays the glamorous role of a diva singer with Rajkummar Rao playing her love interest. However, the latter’s leg injury is said to have delayed the shoot.