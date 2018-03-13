WOW! After ‘Race 3’, Bobby Deol joins the cast of Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Housefull 4’

After Sajid Nadiadwala announced the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise, we now hear that Bobby Deol has been signed for the film too. Along with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby too will be a part of the popular comedy.

While Sajid’s first film as a producer was with Dharmendra and he has worked with Sunny Deol, this will be for the first time that Sajid Nadiadwala is working with Bobby Deol.

After the success of makers are keen to take everything to the next level and they felt that Bobby Deol would fit the role perfectly. The team will be treating the audiences with the release on Diwali in the next year.

Directed by Sajid Khan, who directed the first 2 installments, the fourth film of the series we heard will revolve around the theme of reincarnation.

Bobby Deol is currently also working on Race 3 along with Salman Khan. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 will release on Diwali 2019.