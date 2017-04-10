Would love to work with dad,says Akshara Haasan

Chennai: Actress Akshara Haasan says she would love to work with her father Kamal Haasan, provided an interesting script comes along.

“I would love to work with my father but a suitable script should come our way. It should be something interesting for both of us to come together,” Akshara told IANS.

Interestingly, she assisted her father in the direction department of upcoming multilingual comedy film “Sabash Naidu”.

The project’s shoot has been stalled following Kamal Haasan’s leg injury last year.

On the career front, Akshara awaits the release of Tamil film “Vivegam”, in which she shares screen space with actor Ajith Kumar.