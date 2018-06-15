Would love to make India proud via foreign cinema: Niharica Raizada

Niharica Raizada, busy shooting for her upcoming film “Total Dhamaal”, will soon begin work on a French film. She says she would love to make India proud by working in international cinema, like Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra. “I would love to make India proud by working in international cinema. There is nothing in the world that would make me happier. At present, I am working for a French film. I don’t know if I can reach those heights. Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra have done tremendously well for themselves. They have made India really proud both nationally and internationally,” she said.

“I would love to work in European films in the languages I speak… like French, Spanish, and German. It has been my dream… I can tick off Hindi, now next is French, and if I can work in Spanish and German films, it will complete my filmography’s bucket list. It would be amazing,” the actress added.

Following actresses like Sonam Kapoor, Disha Patani and Sunny Leone, would Niharica like to create an app of her own where she could share her fashion mantra or beauty tips? “I would like to create a health app, not a beauty or a fashion app. I am not an expert when it comes to beauty and fashion, but I can suggest health tips. I can tell what organic products you should be eating to take care of your skin or hair.”