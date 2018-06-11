Would love to do my father’s biopic: Varun Dhawan

Mumbai: It is the season of biopics in Bollywood but on actor Varun Dhawan’s wishlist is only one man, his filmmaker father David Dhawan. The actor said he is scared of doing biopics but if he had to do one, he would like to chronicle the life of his father on the big screen. David, real name Rajinder Dhawan, is a graduate from Film and Television Institute of India (FTII)Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). He is best known for his string of comedy films with Govinda in the ’90s.

“If I have to do a biography on someone, it would be my dad. I think it would be about his early life, till the time he didn’t have me,” the actor said at an event here. Varun said he approaches his fictional characters as if they are the stories of real people.

“Whenever I am offered a biopic, I get scared. Most of the times, I don’t want to do one. I approach even my fictional characters as biopic characters. I am playing a tailor in ‘Sui Dhaga’. It’s not based on a particular person but it’s based on my observations of common people and how they go to work.”

Varun currently has his slate full with films like “Kalank”, “Ranbhoomi” and an untitled project with Katrina Kaif. He was speaking at the book launch of author Amish Tripathi’s new book “Suheldev & The Battle Of Bahraich”.

Biopics have proved to be a successful genre in Hindi cinema with the success of films such as “Mary Kom”, “Bhaag Milkha Bhaag”, “Dangal” and “Dhoni: The Untold Story”. Sanjay Dutt is the latest personality to get a film on his life. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, “Sanju” features Ranbir Kapoor in lead role.