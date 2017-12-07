Would love to do a sports biopic: Saiyami Kher

New Delhi: Actress Saiyami Kher, who made her Bollywood debut with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial “Mirzya”, wants to do a sports biopic as she feels that she will do “complete justice” to the film.

“Roles that give me a scope and opportunity to do something substantial excite me. With the amount of sport biopics out there, that’s something I would love to do especially because I am a sportswoman. I have complete faith that I will do complete justice to the role,” Saiyami, who is also an adidas running ambassador, told IANS.

She would also like to do “a rom com or action films” because those are the films that she enjoys watching.

The actress launched adidas ULTRABOOST LACELESS collection by the sports brand along with actress-singer Anusha Dandekar and actress Pooja Gor.

Saiyami says that her definition of staying fit is engaging in any sport or physical activity that gives happiness to her every single day.

“This way not only are you going to keep your self in great physical shape but also be mentally fit, which is just as essential. For my fitness is everything and it gives me the mental strength to deal with anything that comes my way,” she said.

She also says that she has always been a fitness freak.

“Every since I was a kid I was into a lot of sport. I played badminton and cricket at a competitive level for the state so running was a part of my training. Once I gave up professional badminton and cricket, I took to running seriously. And now I’m addicted,” she said.