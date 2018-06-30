Worth the money? This is how much Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju earned on its first day

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju takes a massive opening on Day 1, mints 34.75cr which is the biggest a non-holiday opener of 2018. Sanju also marks to be the 2nd highest non-holiday opening of all times after Baahubali. The film also beats the first-day collections of Avengers (all languages).

Non-holiday… Non-festival release… Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1… Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]… Also, Ranbir’s HIGHEST OPENER to date… Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends… Fri ₹ 34.75 cr. India biz.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2018

With one of the most anticipated films of all time, audiences are pouring in large numbers for Sanju across all quarters. Rajkumar Hirani’s cinematic excellence to make a film on Sanjay Dutt’s colourful life journey has got the film humongous response also marking to be Rajkumar Hirani’s highest too.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also star an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. ‘Sanju’ is going strong at the box office.