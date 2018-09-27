World Tourism Day 2018: These television actors are giving us major vacation goals
As they celebrate World Tourism Day on 27th September, our favourite actors talk about their top holiday destinations and what they love about that place.
Sheeba: Traveling to the US was a delight and beautiful experience. There were scenic locations, clear sky and pollution-free roads. The ambiance of peace perked up my attitude and makes it the most preferred location for me. Every year, I go to the US with my family and come back rejuvenated.
Vahbiz Dorabjee: Traveling is my lifeline. I cannot even think of life without travelling, be it in India or abroad. Lonavala is a quick getaway for me and I have a lot of monsoon memories of the place. I go there every year during the rainy season.
Adaa Khan: Recently, I went to Canada and explored one of the most magical places – Niagra falls. The beauty of the place is so engaging that you can never forget it. I love Niagra Falls during the night.
Vivian Dsena: I went to Egypt for the first time recently and the best memory was seeing the pyramids. To be around pyramids was a very different feeling for me, it gave me goosebumps.
Shivin Narang: I took a small trip to Nashik with my parents recently. I believe an actor should rejuvenate himself before a fresh start of a new project. I visited Nashik during the monsoon and it is now one of my favourite weekend getaways. I visited a few temples and the journey was really very beautiful. I can’t describe it in words… one must go to experience that mystic feeling.
Ssharad Malhotra: I visited the Eiffel tower which was one of my dreams, it is the mark of eternal love. They say you should visit it with your loved ones I visited it alone though. When you travel alone, you explore yourself more as a human being and when you start enjoying your own company, travelling becomes fun.
Rishina Kandhari: I went to Singapore for seven days with my family as we all needed a small break from very busy schedules. I visited all the tourist places in Singapore and did not leave any spot. The best ones were Universal Studio, Singapore Zoo, Jurong Bird Park and Aquarium
Sneha Wagh: In India, it has to be the Pink City, Jaipur. I went to the city recently on a weekend and explored the historical Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jantar Mantar. I love indulging in the authentic Rajasthani food and I also got few ethnic jewellery pieces from there.
Pooja Banerjee: Being a Bengali, Kolkata has been my favourite destination as I have never stayed in the city of joy. Recently, I have been to Kolkata and I went to the three most popular holy temples of West Bengal- Belur Math, Kaali Ghat, Dakhineshwar. I have worshipped Goddess Kaali since my childhood. This visit was special as I ended up eating all the Bong delicacies in the famous restaurants over there. Kolkata gives me a peace within.
Jasmin Bhasin: I visited Argentina for one of my projects and I was amazed to see this part of the world. Argentina seduces you with Tango and football which I missed once I was back and would love to go again. The food and wine were the best.
Shashank Vyas: Investing in travel is the same as investing in yourself. I believe while travelling one should collect moments, not things. Travelling unwinds me completely. I love to meet real people in life. Kashmir was beautiful, I have no words to explain the beauty of the valley. I just feel that the valley has not been explored by so many people as yet. I think more people should visit Kashmir and explore this heaven on earth.
Aniruddh Dave: I love Singapore. It has everything one needs for pleasure and happiness. I almost tried all the dishes as I a ma foodie. Food and culture both are important for me when I go for a holiday.