World Suicide Prevention Day 2018: Jiah Khan to Chester Bennington – Celebrities who shocked everyone by ending their life

There can be many reasons which can drive people to commit suicide. Mental disturbances like depression, anxiety, fear, nervousness, defeat, lack of confidences are the some of the reasons why people commit suicide. Hence, in 2003, the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), collaborated with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) to spread awareness to prevent suicides.

Many people along with popular celebrities in the world have ended their lives due to various reasons. So, on the occasion of the World Suicide Prevention Day, let’s take a look at those celebrities who committed suicide and shocked the entire world.

Jiah Khan

Popular bold Bollywood actress Jiah Khan committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence. Jiah’s death raised many questions as she was allegedly dating actor Sooraj Pancholi. There are reports stating that Sooraj and Jiah were in a live-in-relationship and it is said that Sooraj had allegedly tortured Jiah a lot, hence she committed suicide. The case is still under investigation.

Pratyusha Banerjee

Balika Vadhu and Bigg Boss 7 fame Pratyusha Banerjee shocked the entire TV industry by committing suicide at her home. She was reportedly found hanging at her Mumbai apartment. Post-mortem report claims that the cause of death was asphyxia. Pratyusha’s death put her beau Rahul Raj Singh into trouble as he was reportedly detained and arrested during the investigation.

Silk Smitha

The bindaas actress had committed suicide by hanging herself in 1996. She had left a suicide note which said that she was ending her life due to constant failure. Silk Smitha was once a popular celebrity in India however, the actress couldn’t handle her failure.

Guru Dutt

The biggest example of depression is Indian filmmaker and actor, Guru Dutt. Guru Dutt was found dead in his house. The reason behind his death was consumption of sleeping pills combined with liquor. His reason behind committing suicide was unsuccessful relationships, failure and bankruptcy. Shockingly, Guru had earlier attempted suicide twice but his third attempt was a successful one.

Nafisa Joseph

Former Miss India and TV actress Nafisa Joseph hanged herself after learning about her husband’s past marriage just weeks away from her wedding. Sadly, Nafisa couldn’t handle the shock which led her to take such a drastic step.

Kunal Singh

Sonali Bendre’s co-star of Dil Hi Dil Mein Kunal Singh committed suicide by hanging himself at the age of 30. The reason for his suicide is said to be his bitter relationship with wife. Kunal was depressed due to failure in a career.

Robin Williams

Popular Hollywood actor Robin Williams found dead in his home. Reportedly, Robin hanged himself in his California home in 2014. A final autopsy report concluded that Williams’ death was from ‘suicide due to asphyxia’.

Chester Bennington

Linkin Park’s frontman Chester Bennington had reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself. After a medical examination, it was confirmed that a half-empty bottle of alcohol was found at the scene, but no other drugs were present. Chester’s death was a huge loss for Linkin Park.

Pratyusha

Young actress Pratyusha was a known actress of Telugu Cinema. However, the actress died at the age of 20 by committing suicide on 23rd February 2002. Reportedly, Pratyusha was in a relationship with her childhood love, Siddhartha Reddy. However, due to rejection from Siddhartha’s family, the couple decided to commit suicide and they drank a mix of poison with coca-cola. Surprisingly, Siddhartha survived but Pratyusha died. After her death, Prathyusha’s mother, Sarojini Devi, accused Siddhartha’s family for her daughter’s demise.

Fatafat Jayalakshmi

Fatafat Jayalakshmi was popularly known for her work in Tamil as well as Telugu cinema. Not only Tamil and Telugu, but the actress has also worked in Malayalam films. Interestingly, she was known as Supriya in Malayalam films. Everything was going right in her career. However, she shocked everyone in 1980 by hanging herself at the age of 22.

Kuljeet Randhawa

Kuljeet Randhawa had been a close friend of Nafisa Joseph, who was also her co-star in the serial C.A.T.S and her death had affected him, however, she had been doing well in February 2016. She was found hanging from ceiling fan in the living room of her posh flat by her domestic help. She had left behind a suicide note addressed to co-actor Bhanu Uday in which she said no one was responsible for her death.

Ending your life is never a way of tackling any problem in life. There is always a way out. Hang in there.