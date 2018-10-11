World Sight Day 2018: 10 Bollywood movies with blind characters that made us see a magnificent world

World Sight Day is observed annually on the second Thursday of October, this year it falls on October 11. The day aims to draw attention on blindness and vision impairment. The day was originally initiated by the Lions Club International Foundation in 2000. It has since then being observed every year by International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) in cooperation with the World Health Organisation (WHO). In 2018, the theme for the World Sight Day is ‘Eye Care Everywhere’. When it comes to shedding light on issues that concern the society, Bollywood has its lion’s share. On the occasion of World Sight Day, we bring to you 10 Bollywood movies that have blind characters that made us see a magnificent world.

Andhadhun (2018)

The recent one to add to the category is Sriram Raghavan’s black comedy thriller ‘Andhadhun’. The film features Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte. The story has a fresh appeal which tells the story of a piano player who becomes embroiled in the murder of a former film actor. The film is inspired by French short film ‘L’Accordeur’.

Kaabil (2017)

The crime thriller is directed by Sanjay Gupta and features Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in lead roles. The film shows how Hrithik’s character seeks revenge against a corrupt politician and his brother after his wife is raped and killed.

Fanaa (2010)

Directed Kunal Kohli and produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Fanaa’ features Aamir Khan in an anti-hero role, Kajol as a blind love interest and Rishi Kapoor and Tabu in pivotal roles. Both fall in love but are separated in a terrorist attack that reportedly kills Rehan. It is later revealed that Khan is not killed, in fact, he is the mastermind behind the attacks. A few years later, when Khan is on a mission in Kashmir he meets his love interest again.

Lafangey Parindey (2010)

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, ‘Lafangey Parindey’ stars Deepika Padukone and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. Deepika portrays the role of a middle-class girl who dreams big. Neil Nitin Mukesh is a fighter who in a car accident knocks Padukone down. In the accident, she loses her vision. Later, he trains her to live through her blindness using other senses. Eventually, they fall in love.

Vaada (2005)

The thriller film is directed by Satish Kaushik and stars Arjun Rampal, Amisha Patel and Zayed Khan in lead roles. The story revolves around a murder amidst a convoluted love-triangle. The story is about a blind husband, an obsessed lover and the missing body of a murdered wife.

Black (2005)

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie is inspired by the life and struggles of American author Hellen Keller. The movie revolves around the life of a blind and deaf girl essayed by Rani Mukerji and her relationship with her teacher essayed by Amitabh Bachchan. The film bagged national awards for best actor and best feature film.

Aankhen (2002)

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The film narrates the story of a man who has spent all his life working for a bank. But he gets fired after he beats another employee. And this is when he plans to take revenge by having the bank robbed by three blind men so that no one suspects them.

Sangeet (1992)

Directed by K. Vishwanath starring Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The film features a young visually impaired girl who aspires to become a singer. Her life takes a pleasant turn after she sets out to fulfill her dreams.

Qatl (1986)

The mystery thriller features Sanjeev Kumar, Shatrughan Sinha, Marc Zuber, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sarika and Ashok Kumar in lead roles. Rakesh essayed by Sanjeev Kumar is a blind man whose wife Rohini, essayed by Sarika, has an affair with another man. Rohini is murdered mysteriously in her home and Rakesh is the only suspect. The question arises whether a blind man can single-handedly pull a murder.

Sparsh (1980)

The movie features Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. Shah portrays the role of a blind school teacher while Azmi is a school teacher. Both the characters are shown falling in love with each other. The insecurities and complexities of a blind person are beautifully portrayed in the movie.