World Photography Day 2017: Telly Celeb and their photography addictions!

August 19 is observed as the World Photography Day. It is a special day for shutterbugs across the globe and for those who are fascinated by pictures. The concept of celebrating photography originated after the French government presented daguerreotype process “Free to the World”, as a gift to the world on 19 August, 1839. Today, when photography is considered as the most fascinating kind of art and some of the best explorers in the field have captured usual things in the most unusual manner. On the occasion of World Photography Day 2017, television celebrities speaks about photography and its addictions in their life.

Tejasswi Prakash: As much as I love reading books or enjoy music. Similarly the art of photography if it is clicked on me and comes out perfect. This is what makes me the happiest and that’s for sure.

Kunal Jaisingh: photography for me is an art of observation. It’s about exploring something interesting in an ordinary place. I’ve exprience it has little to do with the things we see around and everything to do with the way we see them around.

Helly Shah: Any girl love to pose in front of a camera and I’m not different from them. It is an illusion of reality with which we create our own private world.

Suyyash Rai: When any occasion in front of me appears to be special, whether by its beauty or experience, I capture it. I usually find a reason to justify taking that photos by any means say symmetry, color or contrast. It’s my hope that my photography sheds light onto what I see and do on a daily basis.

Yuvika Chaudhary: The best gift any one can gift me or say I easily get impressed to someone who clicks me awesomely. Photography brings the past into the present when you look at it.

Soni Singh: Pictures are memories of each age and phase of life when we see our old pictures that gives us the ‘aww’ moment, laughter, emotions and help us to grow more comparing our past with present and plans to be in future. Initially (childhood time) I use to get nervous of camera flash and now camera, lights, photographs are part of my life. I’m immensely in love with photographs.

Pearl V Puri: Photography is a way of feeling or loving. What we have clicked is captured forever. It remembers every little things, long after even after we have forgotten everything. It remind us our memories.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: In today’s challenging world and our busy life that moves so fast, photography just makes the sound go out and it makes you stop and take a pause. Photography calms me and brings so much of happiness from inside.

Mahika Sharma: I enjoy to get clicked by someone who understands the whole point of taking pictures and that later one don’t have to explain or justify things with words. I believe Photography can even make a worst view the beautiful one.

Manish Goplani: Photography, as a powerful medium of expression and communications, offers an infinite variety of perception, interpretation and execution.

Shubhangi Atre: Photography is more than a medium for factual communication of ideas. It is a creative art. Everyone of us are addicted too. When someone clicks us and bring our beauty under notice for sure we can travel to cloud nine.

Sara Khan: Photographs open doors into the past, but they also allow a look into the future. Photography is a small voice, at best which can relate us and help us to exprience our emotions everything we see them.

Gaurav Khanna: I feel it takes a lot of imagination to be a good photographer. In photography everything is so ordinary that it takes a lot of looking before you learn to explore the extraordinary before you click.

Neha Marda: I believe Photography is the most brilliant technology which need no studies but do need creativity. Taking an image, freezing a moment, reveals how rich reality truly is. I enjoy when someone can pause me and help me making a memory looking which in future Ill be smiling.

Roop Durgapal: Photography is an art. An art of capturing beauty and memories to stay forever. I love being photographed more than clicking pictures myself but sometimes when I see a beautiful landscape, I can’t help but capturing that moment in my DSLR.