World Music Day: Once a singer, always a singer, says Shaan

New Delhi: Music is an integral part of life as it touches your soul, and enhances harmony and happiness and as we celebrate World Music Day, Indian playback singer Shaan opened up about his journey in the music industry so far.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the versatile singer shared his views on the dynamic changes the industry has gone through since the era of the 80’s and 90’s.

He said, “I feel fortunate to have witnessed all the great singers of yesteryear. I have seen Ravi Sahab, Kishor da, Lata Ji, Asha Ji sing in front of a mike. Thanks to my father, at a very young age, I visited the studious often.” He further said that even though the industry was not fully technically-equipped, there was magic in all the musicians coming together to perform, which is lacking in most singers today who prefer working in isolation.

The singer stated that although he has played various roles in his career, singing will always be the closest to his heart. “Once a singer, always a singer”, he said.

On being asked about how he feels about Indian music, Shaan said, “India has only grown richer in its tradition as new cultures have come in. The foundation of our music is very strong. The more we embrace world music, the richer we get.” The ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ host, who has been associated with social causes, said as a socially responsible person, it is important for him to send positive messages to the society.

He added, “More than being a part of any social cause, it is imp to set an example of a responsible citizen. That is my contribution to the society.” Apart from World Music day, the fourth edition of International Yoga Day is also celebrated on the same day. Talking about the connection between yoga and music, he said, “We as singers do Yoga regularly. It is a part of our life, especially when we do ‘riyaaz’ (practice) in the morning like breathing exercises. Yoga and Music are in roots we should all follow them both.” Shaan is set to release a song called ‘ Bajne Do Night and Day’ using a variety of musical instruments from across the world. He has tied up with 9X Media India’s largest music network for the same.

World Music Day is an annual music celebration that takes place on 21 June. The day is also known as Fete de la Musique after a music festival that began in France in 1982.