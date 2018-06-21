World Music Day: Neha Bhasin says, “The reason why I wake up and passion I feel for most things is because of music”

Today, the entire world is celebrating World’s Music Day and on this occasion, popular award-winning Bollywood singer Neha Bhasin exclusively talked with Sumit Rajguru from Free Press Journal. The singer expressed her opinion on changes in today’s music industry. Excerpts –

How does music inspire you?

Music is the primary force of my inspiration. The reason why I wake up in the morning, and why I am so bursting with energy or wanting to do better in life and the passion that I feel for most of the things, for me the source for all of this is music.

What is your take on the current trend of recreating old songs again?

Reprising is a trend that is always going to recycle itself, it’s the law of nature what was once born is going to be born-again. Whether it’s reprising of music, fashion food or for that matter anything it’s always going to happen because I think people in the early days were visionary. I believe that it should be done with a little bit of responsibility if they are doing it. I also feel that you keep the soul and something that was created alive. I think it’s the trend that is always going to come back. I have a list of folk songs that I have recreated. For me most of the songs that I have recreated, I love them all.

Lastly what kind of music do you like the most and why?

I always like knowing about who is the new artist, on the international circuit. Usually, I am listening to music when I am packing my bags or when I am getting ready in the morning. On a day when I am feeling really tired I love listening to Billie Holiday that’s retro and talking about new artists I love Arianna Grande and Charlie Puth. Sometimes I go back listening to Michael Jackson or George Michael and sometimes its current music.