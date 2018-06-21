World Music Day 2018: Shashank Vyas to Jasmin Bhasin – TV celebs speak about their choices between original and recreated Bollywood music

Today, the entire world is celebrating World’s Music Day and on this special occasion TV celebs revealed their choice between original and recreated Bollywood music.

Take a look –

Akashdeep Sabir: Original but of course. Remix or rehash shows the bankruptcy of ideas to crest originals and up the ante. Good music can be created not recreated. I would always want to listen to music that is fresh. Remixes are familiar because for me they have been rehashed but that’s about all there is to it. It’s sad that huge filmmakers are also resorting to such safe plays rather than creating good new music.

Sehban Azim: Nothing beats original music when it comes to Bollywood, original will always be original and there are no two thoughts about it…but yes there has been some recreated version and they sound like a perfect song as works wonders with our new generation, the so-called millennials. They do add newness and an upbeat sound that does give a fresh feel to the song and keeps you in the groove and in sync with the way the music is growing in this digital age. A lot of these songs have been recreated especially keeping that in mind and there no harm in recreating or making cover versions of it, but again Originals have their own charm and will never be forgotten.

Jasmin Bhasin: Original is classic because for me I appreciate and respect people who create something new.

Sheeba: Depends on my mood sometimes am sublime I like the original sound and music Sometimes I am in a crazy peppy mood and a remix suits the hour. Truly most music sounds great with the right company and the right volume.

Abraam Pandey: I prefer to listen to original songs. And no one can deny that old is gold but of course, recreated versions are also good. But personally, I tell you too much of experiment with old songs are being patchy. I love Arijit Singh and Arman Mallik like though But Bhat camp songs are my all-time favourites from the 90s and I go crazy with romantic songs.

Shashank Vyas: Original, Creativity is same as magic once it’s done it’s done.

Ayyaz Ahmed: I love music in every genre and of all languages and era. I love listening to the old original versions of the songs as well as excited about the recreated and revisited versions. I think reinventing and recreating is just the evolution of music. And evolution is necessary.

Sheena Bajaj: Original Bollywood songs because you cannot create the same magic again and again, it’s like the masterpiece by the artist.

Vikas Grover: Original. I am a huge Mohd. Rafi fan. His music is for every generation and every mood. His songs ranged from classical numbers to patriotic songs, sad lamentations to highly romantic numbers, qawwalis to ghazals and bhajans and from slow melancholic tunes to fast fun filled songs.