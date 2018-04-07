World Health Day: Here are the top Bollywood celebrities that will give you fitness goals
March 7 is observed as World Health Day and this year’s theme is ‘Universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere’. It’s not new that health plays an important role in our lives. But still, when it comes to actually putting efforts for our health we need something to motivate us. Bollywood celebs always influenced our lives and here are some of the top celebs that will give you fitness goals.
These are the top celebs that will inspire you to take care of your health:
Deepika Padukone
#Repost @ranveersingh with @repostapp ・・・ 1 out of every 5 Indians will suffer from depression in their lifetime. Even with all the progress we’ve made in these last few years, there is still a lot of stigma attached to mental health and the treatment of it. This needs to change for our collective well-being. There is a difference between being sad and being depressed. There is hope for both, those who need help and for those who want to give help. Let’s join hands to promote awareness about mental health along with the Live Love Laugh Foundation as they launch India’s first Mental Health Awareness Campaign. Like their page, follow them them on Twitter and Instagram to create awareness about an issue that is close to our hearts. Always remember to Live, Love and Laugh.
#MondayMotivation at its best with @deepikapadukone doing the #SwanDive on the #Reformer. This exercise strengthens the back muscles, challenges the core and activates the glutes. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminsBodyImage #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #Pilates #PilatesMasterInstructor #PilatesIndia #BalancedBody #CelebrityTrainer #DeepikaPadukone #fitnessgoals #bosu
Deepika Padukone was one of the few celebrities who confessed about the mental health problem. The actor posted on social media about depression which alarmed the people about mental problems. She is known for spreading awareness about the mental health problem. Other than this the actor also posted on Instagram a video showing her exercising.
Milind Soman
The 52–year–old actor and model are known for his fitness regime and hardcore workouts. He even completed Triathlon in Zurich, which is considered to be tough competition. The triathlon consists of 3.8 km swimming, 180.2 km cycling and a 42.2 km running. And all this has to be concluded without a break in 16 hours. The actor completed the competition in 15 hours and 19 minutes. He is one of the fittest celebs in the industry.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is also considered as fitness person and her Instagram posts suggest that. The actor lost 16 kgs in 3 months to get the role in Kjo-directorial ‘Student of the year’.
Hrithik Roshan
The actor famous for his strong biceps and interesting dance moves has also posted his fitness photos on Facebook. Looking at the actor’s physique there’s no doubt that the actor is into hardcore fitness.
Akshay Kumar
Pad Man actor Akshay Kumar is known for his martial arts moves. The actor is also interested in Parkour. He follows a strict routine, doesn’t drink or party and suggests that your last meal of the day should be around 6:30-7pm (before sunset) as your body needs at least three to four hours to digest the food before you hit the bed, as per the reports by the NDTV.