World Health Day: Here are the top Bollywood celebrities that will give you fitness goals

March 7 is observed as World Health Day and this year’s theme is ‘Universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere’. It’s not new that health plays an important role in our lives. But still, when it comes to actually putting efforts for our health we need something to motivate us. Bollywood celebs always influenced our lives and here are some of the top celebs that will give you fitness goals.

These are the top celebs that will inspire you to take care of your health:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone was one of the few celebrities who confessed about the mental health problem. The actor posted on social media about depression which alarmed the people about mental problems. She is known for spreading awareness about the mental health problem. Other than this the actor also posted on Instagram a video showing her exercising.

Milind Soman

The 52–year–old actor and model are known for his fitness regime and hardcore workouts. He even completed Triathlon in Zurich, which is considered to be tough competition. The triathlon consists of 3.8 km swimming, 180.2 km cycling and a 42.2 km running. And all this has to be concluded without a break in 16 hours. The actor completed the competition in 15 hours and 19 minutes. He is one of the fittest celebs in the industry.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is also considered as fitness person and her Instagram posts suggest that. The actor lost 16 kgs in 3 months to get the role in Kjo-directorial ‘Student of the year’.

Hrithik Roshan

The actor famous for his strong biceps and interesting dance moves has also posted his fitness photos on Facebook. Looking at the actor’s physique there’s no doubt that the actor is into hardcore fitness.

Akshay Kumar

Pad Man actor Akshay Kumar is known for his martial arts moves. The actor is also interested in Parkour. He follows a strict routine, doesn’t drink or party and suggests that your last meal of the day should be around 6:30-7pm (before sunset) as your body needs at least three to four hours to digest the food before you hit the bed, as per the reports by the NDTV.