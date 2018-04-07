World Health Day 2018: ‘Phulpakhru’ actress Hruta Durgule shares valuable advice on health

World Health Day is celebrated on 7th of April. We all should take care of our health and it is important to be healthy all the time. On this day, everyone tries to bring out their thoughts related to health in their own way and help others to be healthy always. The help can be of any kind like giving advice on how to take care and giving tips of healthy life.

On the occasion of World Health Day, M-Town actress Hruta Durgule has helped her audience by giving valuable advice through her video. She asked audiences to pledge themselves to self-care.

The current weather is too hot and this growing heat causes many people to suffer. Summer causes dehydration, which can lead to many diseases. So Hruta gave advice on water intake. Drinking plenty of water is important to maintain hydration levels of our body. Water helps to remove harmful toxins from the body.

We hope, Hruta’s valuable advice will reach to maximum people and they will take care of their health.