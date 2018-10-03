Free Press Journal
Working with J.P. Dutta was a big tick mark for Gurmeet Choudhary

Working with J.P. Dutta was a big tick mark for Gurmeet Choudhary

— By IANS | Oct 03, 2018 08:53 pm
Gurmeet Choudhary, whose latest big screen outing was in the war-based movie “Paltan”, says working with its director J.P. Dutta, who turned 69 on Wednesday, was on his bucket list. “It was a big tick mark on my list to work with J.P. Dutta. As an actor, you make a list of filmmakers you want to work with and I had him in my list,” Gurmeet said.

The actor says he is a fan of Dutta’s work. “My father was in the army. I was born in an army hospital and studied in an army school. I almost became a soldier. I am his (Dutta’s) big fan and always thought that if I become a soldier for any film — what can be better than his movies?” he added.

Gurmeet has signed a three-film deal with the filmmaker. He says he is very lucky. “I am very lucky. Usually it happens that when you work with a producer that they make you sign a three-pack deal before starting a film. But the bigger thing is when that producer or director signs you up after you have done the film, it boosts your confidence because then you feel that the filmmaker has liked your work,” he said. “This is the first time a director has signed me up after seeing my work and not before,” he concluded.


