Words like democracy, patriotism have lost their meaning today: Saeed Mirza at book launch

Mumbai: Celebrated filmmaker, Mahesh Bhatt and academic and activist Ritu Dewan launched National Film Award winning filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza’s latest book- Memory I n The Age O f Amnesia yesterday at Crossword, Mumbai.

Gracing the event with their presence were eminent guests Ashutosh Gowariker, Sudhir Mishra, Aziz Mirza and Makarand Deshpande.

The evening was full of chatter as Saeed discussed his childhood and the conflict driven situations he had faced while growing up. A trail of stories were exchanged between the three as Mahesh Bhatt along with Ritu Dewan discussed the nostalgic past of India while sharing insights on their hope of what the future should be.

Speaking at the launch Saeed Akhtar Mirza said, “Words like democracy, patriotism, national interest have lost their meaning today. We need to retrieve those words again. This book is to remind people of the past and give them hope. I don’t write a book they are installations of my experiences and memories in my mind.”

Speaking about the book Mahesh Bhatt said, “What is unique about the book is that if you have teared the enemy to shreds, you still have the ability to reflect. Our nation’s soul is much bigger than the government; the nation is not the government. And this book looks unflinchingly at that reality. This book has the audacity of hope.”

Memory In The Age Of Amnesia seeks to establish multiple realities through a series of tales and stories that are rooted in one’s understanding of dreams, nightmares, violence and repentance. This book is a collection of excerpts from Saeed’s personal life that showcases the past and links it to the present. It portrays a vision of building up of a nation from the colloquial tales and experiences of common people.

About Saeed Mirza

Saeed Akhtar Mirza is a screenwriter and director in Hindi Films and Television.

He is best known for his movies, Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!, Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro and Naseem. He has won National Film Award Twice.

He has also directed two popular TV serials, Nukkad in 1986 and Intezaar in 1988. Aside the movies and TV serials, Mirza has also directed various documentary films on cultural criticism and social welfare. He is also trustee of ANHAD, an NGO for communal harmony.

