Wor-Kat! Get your weekend motivation by Katrina Kaif’s workout pictures

As we know Katrina Kaif is a fitness freak and her great physique and sexy curves are a proof of it. The actress posts tons of pictures and videos while she is working out at the gym. Her posts inspire thousands of people to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Today, Katrina Kaif posted a picture on her Instagram story where the actress is working out at 8 am in the morning right before she shoot for the sixth season of Koffee With Karan. Now people understand what actors and actresses have to do to achieve a fine toned body.

Katrina Kaif’s trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala posted a picture on Instagram with Katrina and wrote, “There’s no place I’d rather be at 8:00am than training you @katrinakaif…….” Yasmin Karachiwala is one of the most known trainers in Bollywood, she trains several other stars like Deepika Padukone and Angad Bedi. In the picture, Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a black pants, and a top.

Here are the pictures

Next, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Salman Khan, Tabu, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. Bharat is set to hit theatres on 2019.