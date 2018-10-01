‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot excited to be a part of ‘Simpsons’

Washington DC: Hollywood star Gal Gadot is excited to be a part popular cartoon sitcom ‘Simpsons’, as the series was a huge part of her childhood. Gadot has lent her voice to one of the primary characters, the grown-up version of Lisa Simpson for the premiere episode of the series’ 30th season. The excited ‘Wonder Woman’, posted about the experience on Instagram and said that “it is so cool” to be a part of the show.

Lisa is the middle child in the Simpson family and is considered the most intelligent one. Comedian-actor Yeardley Smith had lent her voice to her in the previous seasons of the sitcom. The premiere episode of the season was aired on September 30. Till now, 640 episodes of the show have been aired since its debut on December 17, 1989, which makes it the longest-running American sitcom. A feature film based on the series was released worldwide on July 27, 2007.