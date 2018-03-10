‘Wonder Woman 2’: Kristen Wiig confirm to play antagonist Cheetah
Los Angeles: Director Patty Jenkins has announced that Kristen Wiig is on board to essay the role of antagonist Cheetah in “Wonder Woman 2”. The 46-year-old filmmaker took to Twitter to confirm the news.
“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot (sic),” Jenkins wrote, alongside Wiig’s picture.
“Wonder Woman” lead Gal Gadot also expressed her excitement to have the “Bridesmaids” star aboard. “I’m SO excited to welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful! (sic)” Gadot wrote.
In DC Comics, the character of Cheetah is feline-esque with strength and speed to make her Wonder Woman’s worthy adversary, EW reported. The sequel reportedly begins filming in May and is scheduled for release November 1 next year.