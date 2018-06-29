Wonder Woman 2: First look of Kristen Wiig in `Wonder Woman 1984` unveiled

New Delhi: Director Patty Jenkins took to social media to unveil the first look of ‘Saturday Night Live’ actor Kristen Wiig in the upcoming sequel `Wonder Woman 1984`.

Taking to his Twitter account, Jenkins posted the picture with a caption, “Enter Barbara Minerva. #WW84”.

`Wonder Woman 1984` is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Wonder Woman.

Kristen Wiig plays a British anthropologist, who, after locating the lost city of Urzkartagan, stumbles into an ancient ritual and becomes the avatar of their Cheetah god. Cheetah is set to be the primary antagonist in the film.