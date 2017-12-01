Wonder movie: Review, Cast, Story, Director

Film: Wonder

Cast: Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson, Jacob Tremblay, Sonia Braga, Mandy Patinkin, Izabela Vidovic

Director: Stephen Chbosky

Rating: * * * *

Based on R J Palacio’s bestselling novel that I haven’t read, this moving film underlines themes of kindness, sacrifice, acceptance, friendship and above all, the importance of valuing people for what they are on the inside, not outside.

In a way, it might even remind you of the smash hit toon called Inside Outside, and a very good thing it is too. That movies are imbued with meaningful messages. All of 11, the amazing Jacob Tremblay whom we last saw as Brie Larson’s son in Room now plays Augustus “Auggie” Pullman, a boy with a face disfigured by a genetic condition who is enrolled in school following years of tender, loving care at home by his mom Isabel (Julia Roberts) dad Nate (Owen Wilson) and big sister Olivia (Izabela Vidovic)

Ah yes, the older sibling also plays an important part in home-schooling her brother, even as she has to deal with the pain of being marginalised by her parents in favour of Auggie. Outside, the world is not as wondrous as home sweet home: Auggie has to deal with bullies, never mind getting good grades.

At school, the pupils react with horror and/or meanness at Auggie’s deformity. Why are we the way we are? why do we behave the way we do? At Anil Dharker’s TataLitfest held earlier this month, Oxford don Marcus du Sautoy said he doesn’t believe in free will. what then? Your reviewer prefers to blame parents. Babies aren’t born racist or misogynist or whatever. We imbibe all these traits in the first three years of our lives from nasty adults around us. And learn it is OK to oppress and inflict pain.

Luckily for the Pullmans, the school is headed by the wise Mr Tushman (Mandy Patinkin of Homeland fame) Mr Patinkin and his accomplished co-stars essay strong roles, but it is young Tremblay who is, dare I say it, is the real wonder Director and co-writer (with Steven Conrad and Jack Thorne) Stephen Chbosky must be, justifiably, proud.