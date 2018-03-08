Women’s Day Special: Hruta Durgule gets inspired by Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man; becomes Pad Woman

Akshay Kumar’s recently released film Pad Man has inspired many people and created awareness about menstruation and sanitary pads. Just like other people, Marathi actress Hruta Durgule is also inspired by Akshay’s Pad Man. Interestingly, after watching Akshay’s Pad Man, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Hruta turned Pad Woman.

Yes, recently, Hruta Durgule visited Jijamata School, Malad where she conducted a guidance program for girl students of the school in which she informed them about menstruation and cleanliness during those 5 days. Moreover, Hruta also distributed sanitary pads to girls and celebrated Women’s Day with a social cause.

Menstruation is a taboo in Indian society. Usually, girls hesitate to speak about these things with their elders. But after getting inspired by Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man, people will definitely get proud of Hruta Durgule’s work on Women’s Day.