Women’s Day 2018: Popular TV stars debate the ‘gender gap’

While we have been going gung-ho about empowerment of women, ground reality is different. Women still aren’t considered being on par with men, be it work places where pay disparity is still rampant or homes, where contribution of the women of the house is neglected. With Women’s Day around the corner, MANASI Y MASTAKAR speaks to television actors about when do they feel will women actually be on top!

Nikitin Dheer

Women for me have always held this respect, which is far greater than any other. I don’t believe in comparison. They (women), I feel, are beyond comparison and I don’t say this to prove a point or because its Women’s Day. I say it with conviction that strength of a woman’s mind is beyond all physical strength a man can ever garner. However, I do feel homes should begin teaching their kids at an early age to respect both genders, so we have a country we all are proud of.

Ridhima Pandit

Why do we not consider ourselves at par already? Yes, physically they maybe strong, but mentally and emotionally we are far better, and the world knows that being at par does not mean we need to compete with them on every level; they are good at some and we at the others. Being at par means happily co-existing and making life easy and worth living. I think we, as women, need to realise this first for us to even start making others believe that.

Karan Patel

I have sisters, a mother, a wife, and I cannot imagine my life or my success without them. They are my strength and when I say this it means that they are far more superior to me and I being a man say this. I have never ever been the one to belittle women or even get into comparing them to any gender for the simple reason that I have grown up believing women do much more than men do and in my eyes that is far stronger and superior. Hence let’s condition our minds to believe this and there you go we have a happier society already.

Ankita Bhargava

I feel the comparison is baseless and both sexes come with their strengths. Some places men are stronger, some women, so why compare? Rather let’s co-exist peacefully and make this society worth living. If we keep fighting between ourselves in this power struggle more important things that need our attention is over looked which is truly baseless.

Arjun Bijlani

Men and women are at par in many ways be it work or home. Today’s men are surely more accommodating compared to before. Indian society and thinking has become better. Freedom mean different to different people. Women are taking initiative and so are men. But overnight everything can’t be changed neither living nor perception.

Kamya Punjabi

I totally agree that the society or the nation go gaga over celebrating women’s day with forward messages to social media updates and organising some event. But that really don’t work practically because at the end of the day, society don’t look at men and women equally. Women still need to be victim of society thoughts whether it’s on being divorcee or a single mother.

Ssharad Malhotraa

Women empowerment has become better. Men are better understanding and practical in metros but in small towns and villages the scene is otherwise. It will take a century for men and women to become equal in every part of the country. We need to respect women they make the world go around.

Jasmin Bhasin

Women in metro are said to be at par, but still inequality exists. No matter how progressive we tend to be it is man dominated society directly or indirectly. Progress is there betterment is there but still we have a long way to go may be another 50 yrs. As per convenience people change the way they live and execute the life.

Sehban Azim

I can’t answer this cause the kind of men we have in India across the country and the kind of education we need in this country to raise the level of perception and to bring equality among both the sexes it seems like we have a long long way to go…or maybe impossible to achieve it cause I don’t see any progress happening in the areas of education. On the ground level I don’t see any empowerment…it’s only on the metro cities sadly

Sara Khan

Women empowerment needs to improve not just for a day, but permanently including the social, economic, political, educational, equal gender rights and spiritual strength of the women all over the world. The modern society needs to bring sociological empowerment among women to address the social and gender discrimination processes in the society. Women empowerment may solve lots of social issues as well as bring growth and development of the nation on right track.

Yuvika Chaudhary

Blaming the men or society and waiting for them to bring the change in society for equal recognition for women is itself a weird thought. We women need to move ahead and make changes for our self-respect. Only celebrating, dedicating days for women won’t really help.

Roop Durgapal

It’s a long way for Indian women to actually be free, as every change takes time, but we should be happy that slowly women are coming forward, expressing themselves and asking for their rights. The evil of patriarchy that has been there since ages, will not vanish overnight and women will have to stay united and consistent to fight against all odds. Just like every other evolution, I am positive about this one too.

Rajshri Ponnappa

Women give birth to men, hence, equality should not even be compared. I definitely feel women are far superior. However, as women in this country we face a lot of being let down and instead of talking about society by and large, I think it should begin at home. Parents should start teaching their kids about equality, about how both are equally important and then the change begins.

Kajol Shrivastava

And that legacy goes on. But it will take time as India is a country of different people, There are people who being well educated still have a sexist approach. Women are never considered at par with men as they don’t see it in their own family. I feel all this will be eradicated once India becomes educated, but even today in rural areas in remote parts of India females are not allowed to study. We are living in metro cities today so we may or may not realise it. Also, education is only not enough as people need to change and accept for a fact that women’s are equally competitive and deserving as well. With a country like India, it might take time but with the present situations, we are definitely moving ahead. The way Manushi Chillar has won Miss World who belongs from Haryana and even Geeta Phogat so I really feel its improving. I really feel that eventually and even little later people in all parts of India will finally accept that women are equally educated and stronger as men.