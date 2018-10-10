Women should definitely speak up when they are wronged, says Sonakshi Sinha

Mumbai: With #MeToo movement gaining momentum in India, actor Sonakshi Sinha voiced her support for the sexual harassment victims and said that women should definitely speak up when they are wronged. Her statement comes at a time when several cases of sexual harassment are coming in fore in the Indian film and television industry.

In a recent media interaction, she said, “Women should speak up when they have been wronged, of course, 100 percent, and the men who have wronged the women should be punished, 200 percent.” However, the ‘Lootera’ actor added, “I also feel that the facts and figures should be verified before the media talks about it or we talk about it.”

“If it’s in the hands of the law, I think the law should take its course but definitely women should speak up and the men who have committed such things should be punished.,” she added. The #MeToo movement gained pace in India after Tanushree Dutta spoke up against Nana Patekar almost two weeks ago.

Recently, a lot of such cases have come into the light, where many have been outed as alleged perpetrators including Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath. Bollywood celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Tappsee Pannu, Pooja Bhatt, and Sonam Kapoor, among others, had earlier spoken in support of the movement.