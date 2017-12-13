Women can handle any situation: Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Mumbai: Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, best known for playing Gopi Bahu on ther small screen, believes in the strength of women and says they can face any challenge.

“I feel women are intelligent enough to handle any situation. We are courageous. Women are the reason behind an improved economy in the country as well as the society. Still, some consider us to be weak,” Devoleena said in a statement.

“It’s sad to read how the women are victimised,” she added.