Woman on twitter tried to troll Aaradhya but got hard hitting reply from Abhishek Bachchan

Trollers on social media just need a attention and the same thing happened with Abhishek Bachchan who gave hard hitting reply to a woman who tried to troll Aaradhya for not having a normal life. It all happened when a lady posted a message on Twitter and said “@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood,” she wrote.

And junior Bachchan immediately replied to the Tweet and said “Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet,” Abhishek wrote.

And after that the woman started posting more Tweets “A yeah the spelling? Any thanks for the response . Most people think it but don’t have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm,” she tweeted. But this didn’t stopped and netizens on Abhishek side started trolling the woman.

