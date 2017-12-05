Woman on twitter tried to troll Aaradhya but got hard hitting reply from Abhishek Bachchan
Trollers on social media just need a attention and the same thing happened with Abhishek Bachchan who gave hard hitting reply to a woman who tried to troll Aaradhya for not having a normal life. It all happened when a lady posted a message on Twitter and said “@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood,” she wrote.
@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood
— Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017
And junior Bachchan immediately replied to the Tweet and said “Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet,” Abhishek wrote.
Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet.
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 4, 2017
And after that the woman started posting more Tweets “A yeah the spelling? Any thanks for the response . Most people think it but don’t have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm,” she tweeted. But this didn’t stopped and netizens on Abhishek side started trolling the woman.
A yeah the spelling😂Any thanks for the response . Most people think it but don’t have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm
— Sherien Patadien (@shirjahan) December 4, 2017
Too much of intrusion in other’s life? Just because the child is from celebrity family? Let these things be left to the child’s parents and grand parents who should be more concerned about child’s future.
— Sbm1953 (@sudhirmankodi) December 4, 2017
How mean can people sound! Ms. WHOEVER who are you to judge here? I would like to meet your kids one day too and then will I decide who has better parenting skills. @juniorbachchan and aishwarya have been doing a wonderful job in raising a cultured araadhya.
— SONAL SAXENA (@sonal_rg) December 4, 2017
