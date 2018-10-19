Woman killed in militant attack in Pulwama

Free Press Journal
— By IANS | Oct 19, 2018 09:19 pm
Srinagar: A woman was killed on Friday when militants attacked an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Police said militants hurled a grenade at the Shadimarg camp in the evening. “This was followed by firing from the militants. Troops at the camp fired back,” a police officer said.

“A woman sustained a bullet injury in the cross firing. She was shifted to a hospital and from there to the Pulwama district hospital where she was declared dead,” he said. The woman has been identified as Firdousa, wife of Khurshid Ahmad.


