Woman killed in militant attack in Pulwama

Srinagar: A woman was killed on Friday when militants attacked an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Police said militants hurled a grenade at the Shadimarg camp in the evening. “This was followed by firing from the militants. Troops at the camp fired back,” a police officer said.

“A woman sustained a bullet injury in the cross firing. She was shifted to a hospital and from there to the Pulwama district hospital where she was declared dead,” he said. The woman has been identified as Firdousa, wife of Khurshid Ahmad.