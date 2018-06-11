Woah! Deepika Padukone to stay with in-laws post marriage with Ranveer Singh?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most adorable couples of B-Town. Be it on screen or off screen, the duo has managed to raise brows with their amazing chemistry. Now, according to latest reports, Ranveer has bought floors in the building where his family lives. Not only this, the construction work is also going on at the place which is being supervised by Deepika.

Seems like Deepika will be staying with her in-laws post marriage, however nothing is confirmed yet.

The Padmaavat stars have been in the news for their soon-to-be wedding, which is rumoured to be on November 19 this year.

Deepika was also spotted outside an ornaments showroom shopping for jewellery with her mother. Though the stars have never admitted to be dating officially, the rumour encircling their wedding refuse to shun.

On the professional front, Ranveer is currently occupied with the work of Rohit Shetty’s Simmba alongside Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan and will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.