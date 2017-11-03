Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ShahRukhKhan
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ManhattanAttack
#GST
#NTPCBlast
Home / Entertainment / Witness ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan in action mode

Witness ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan in action mode

— By Asia News International | Nov 03, 2017 04:03 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is all set to deliver some world-class level action sequences.

Here’s the proof!

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has shared some stills on Twitter where Salman is seen performing a stunt in a car.


In another picture, we can see leading lady Katrina with the director and their gang.

Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s behind the scene pictures leaked; check out here

For the unversed, Hollywood action director Tom Struthers, who has worked on films like ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and ‘X-Men: First Class’, is directing the fight sequences in the film.

Sequel to the 2012 hit ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ the flick hits the big screens on December 22.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK