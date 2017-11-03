Witness ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan in action mode
New Delhi: The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is all set to deliver some world-class level action sequences.
Here’s the proof!
Director Ali Abbas Zafar has shared some stills on Twitter where Salman is seen performing a stunt in a car.
In action mode @TigerZindaHai @yrf @BeingSalmanKhan #katrinakaif #abudhabi pic.twitter.com/vcpNHpEjYU
— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) November 3, 2017
In another picture, we can see leading lady Katrina with the director and their gang.
Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s behind the scene pictures leaked; check out here
For the unversed, Hollywood action director Tom Struthers, who has worked on films like ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and ‘X-Men: First Class’, is directing the fight sequences in the film.
Sequel to the 2012 hit ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ the flick hits the big screens on December 22.