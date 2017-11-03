Witness ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan in action mode

New Delhi: The Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is all set to deliver some world-class level action sequences.

Here’s the proof!

Director Ali Abbas Zafar has shared some stills on Twitter where Salman is seen performing a stunt in a car.

In another picture, we can see leading lady Katrina with the director and their gang.

For the unversed, Hollywood action director Tom Struthers, who has worked on films like ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and ‘X-Men: First Class’, is directing the fight sequences in the film.

Sequel to the 2012 hit ‘Ek Tha Tiger,’ the flick hits the big screens on December 22.