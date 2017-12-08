Witherspoon is like a sister to Kidman

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman says her “Big Little Lies” co-star and co-producer Reese Witherspoon is like her “little sister”. The 50-year-old actor says she and Witherspoon, 41, have a lot in common.”We have so much in common. We both started work really young, and both our mothers were nurses and we’ve had similar experiences at different times of our lives – Isee her as a little sister,” Kidman says. The actor adds that they both own beach houses in Bahamas and love to hang out with each other during family vacations. “We’re actually next-door neighbours. I’m on my balcony and I’m like, ‘Hi baby’.”