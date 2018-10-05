From being recently talked about to being the cover story of every newspaper, actress Tanushree Dutta has come back with a bang. Everybody was aware of the fact that she was away from Bollywood, from her own nation for quite sometime. And now that she’s here again, she has some interesting stories to share with our readers. On asking Tanushree what she was up to all this while, she said, “I work from time to time. I get calls for celebrity appearances, events and that’s something that I’ve been doing regularly. Hence, that’s what pays my bills, my lifestyle, my adventures and everything else. Even in America I was doing the same job. I was away from Bollywood because there was no film, or any other creative projects, which I am looking at now that I am back.” Tanushree feels she’s an artist and so, she would love to do something interesting if anything comes her way. Other than that, her free time was spent learning new skills, including swimming.

Feeling overwhelmed

In one of her interviews Tanushree had mentioned that Bollywood isn’t for her. Quiz her about this and she explains, “I felt like that at one point of time and I felt that it’s just not the place for me. I don’t know if that statement is true or not but that’s how I felt at that given point. It was also because it was too overwhelming for me and I was getting a lot of work, but I was just not happy.” The offers weren’t top grade films, yet, coming from a non-film background, she had to start accepting the best from among those offers. She adds, “It was a lot and I feel like maybe I wasn’t even prepared to handle so much. Along with the blessings come the curses also. That’s just the irony of life.” Tanushree thinks the more blessed she was, the more vulnerable she was to negativity; something she wasn’t prepared for.

The reason behind moving

Apart from lack of experience, Tanushree didn’t have proper guidance either since she was not from the same background. Fashion, glamour were all new to her. So, it was very overwhelming for her at the age of 20 to suddenly be under the spotlight. “Today, I realise that back in the day I used to get so affected by the negativity and I would be so bothered if somebody spoke one bad thing about me. Some people are even mean to you on your face, forget about writing something. I’ve had moments where somebody actually called me after a film meeting and said, ‘Oh, your friend called up and was convincing me to not take you in the project…’.”

She further adds, “Then of course, the controversies that people spin to promote films. Back in the day, I was the weakest link because I was young and less experienced. Those controversies also go out of hand and become violent. Like the Horn Ok Please incident where the mobs attacked me.” She feels it was the glory time in her life, but there was a lot of riff-raff at the same time. Hence, she just chose to stay away, hoping she would smarten up or the world would probably become better.

USA or India?

Tanushree declares that in terms of peace and simplicity and leading an organised life, the USA was very good. “The ecosystem over there is already built to support this philosophy of ‘To live and let live’. The movement that we have in India – women’s liberation, live and let live, acceptance for all – they had that in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s. Today, that’s why you see situations like the #metoo movement actually toppling power structures in Hollywood. Whereas in Bollywood we can’t even think about it. Eight years back when I spoke about harassment, they sent goons to beat up my car and harassed me in the years to come. So that’s the situation of India where these are just theories and possibilities whereas in the West, when the movement starts, it comes down to the actual result. It’s an empowered society whereas we are still under the influence of this fear structure…the power structure, which is still functioning under the fear-based psychology,” mentions Tanushree.

Home matters

Tanushree says we are still a developing economy and, in a lot of ways, living in the West is comfortable, convenient, and largely free of corruption, at least in day-to-day life. She further explains, “Having said that, there’s a charm in India and being an Indian, belonging to this land always draws you back. Hollywood has its own charm, but my beginning was from India. These are my roots. No matter how much life becomes comfortable and convenient elsewhere one always gets back to the roots from time to time and I don’t think there’s any comparison. I feel at home there and I feel at home here as well,” she concludes.