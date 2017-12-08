Wish Upon Official Trailer: Don’t trust the magic box

The Carnival Motion Pictures just released trailer of Wish Upon in India which will release nation wide early next year. The super natural horror film is directed by Annnabelle director John R. Leonetti.

The newly released trailer gives us a glimpse into this super natural horror film. The Conjuring’s Joey King, is given a mysterious box which makes her wishes come true. But she slowly discovers there’s a price attached to each new wish. Also starring Stranger Things’ Shannon Purser, The Maze Runner’s Ki Hong Lee and I Know What You Did Last Summer star Ryan Phillippe, the horror movie is written by Betty Marshall (Viral) and produced by Sherryl Clark.

Presented and distributed by Carnival Motion Pictures, the film arrives in Indian theatres on 12th January,2018.

Watch Wish Upon trailer here: