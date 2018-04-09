Winking forbidden in Islam? Fresh plea against Priya Prakash Varrier in SC over Oru Adaar Love’s song

Ever since Priya Prakash Varrier’s 30-second winking video clip of Oru Adaar Love’s Manikya Malaraya Poovi song went viral, people have made her the national crush in just a night. However, the song has been facing many religious objections as well. Recently, two Hyderabad men filed a fresh plea in Supreme Court against that iconic winking scene of Priya Varrier in Oru Adaar Love’s song, Manikya Malaraya Poovi.

According to reports, the applicants want their plea to be heard before SC gives a decision about quashing of criminal proceedings against Priya Varrier and the producer of the film, Oru Adaar Love. As per the plea, citing verses from Quran states that winking in Islam is forbidden. The plea states, “The 30-second clip shows a young schoolgirl and a schoolboy exchanging smiles, eyebrows wiggles and winks from across the way. It has completely captivated audiences but with a wrinkle on the face of religious Muslims.”

Earlier, in February of this year, the apex court stayed all the criminal proceedings against Priya Varrier and the makers of Oru Adaar Love. Moreover, the Supreme Court also stayed all criminal proceedings against the film’s producer Joseph Valakuzhy Eapen and director Omar Abdul Wahab.

The court, which heard the matter on an urgent basis following the request of the actress’ lawyers the day before, stated that no FIR can be lodged against them in any state in future for hurting religious sentiments of Muslims.

