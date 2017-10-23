Will work as a team with FTII students: Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who was recently appointed as the new chairman of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), says he is ready to work with the students and hear them before taking any steps. Kher says though it is too early for him to list his “to do things”, he hopes to inspire the students by sharing his experience as an actor.

“I don’t want to carry the burden of being Anupam Kher. I will ask the students and work with them and may be come up with something,” Kher told PTI. “I think it’s important to give them a vast knowledge of world cinema and inspire them. Sometimes you can inspire them by telling your own stories.”

The actor says his stories are not just about his triumphs but also about his defeats and failures. “I am the sum total of my successes and failures. All those years of my days spent on streets of Mumbai are also a part of my knowledge sharing with students.”

Kher is all set to visit Australia in December this year to attend an ‘In conversation’ event series and award night launched by the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA). Kher says while Indian cinema and talent are being recognised globally, Indian audience is also becoming more knowledgeable.

“Because of satellite channels, multiplexes, Indian audience has become more educated and just won’t accept anything that is shown to them. “So many actors, technicians and camera men are emerging and if you are hardworking and an optimist in today’s time you will find work.”

Kher is currently working on his new book “Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly”, to be released next April. He will next star in “Hotel Mumbai”, an American Australian film directed by Anthony Maras. The movie is based on the 2009 documentary “Surviving Mumbai”, about the Mumbai attacks in 2008 at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.