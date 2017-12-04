Will try to match up to Hrithik Roshan, says Tiger Shroff

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff says working with his “idol” Hrithik Roshan is a dream-come-true moment for him and he will put in all the hard work needed to match up to the superstar.

Backed by Yash Raj Films, the upcoming untitled movie featuring the duo will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who has worked with Hrithik in “Bang Bang”.

“I am most excited about working with him (Hrithik). I am so thankful that I got such an offer so early in my life. He is my idol. Whatever I am today it is because of what I saw of him while growing up,” Tiger told reporters here.

He was speaking on the sidelines of Star Screen Awards here last night.

The action film, also starring Vaani Kapoor, is slated to be released on December 25, 2019.

Tiger said he will have to pull up his socks for the film.

“I will have to prepare a lot. He (Hrithik) is a very hard-working actor. So if he gives 100 per cent, I will have to give my 200-300 per cent to match up to him. But I know I would never be able to match up to him,” he said.

Tiger will also be seen in “Student of the Year 2”, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. There were reports that Chunkey Pandey’s daughter, Ananya, would be making her Bollywood debut with the film.

When asked about it, Tiger said, “I have no idea about any of the cast members yet. The best persons (to ask) would be Karan Johar and Punit Malhotra, they should make the announcement officially… We will be starting the shooting in January-February.”