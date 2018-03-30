Will the three Khans promote Irrfan’s ‘Blackमेल’?

Most recently, Bollywood’s tree Khan Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir united in support of close friend and colleague Rani Mukerji’s latest release ‘Hichki’. While their support manifested in immense awareness and word of mouth for ‘Hichki’ a film frontlined by one of their own, it would be interesting to have Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan come together in support of Irrfan’s upcoming release.

As reported, Irrfan who is facing a health scare and is detected with Neuro-Endocrine Tumour, will be away from promoting his upcoming ‘Blackmail’. In the absence of National Award winning actor Irrfan, it would be interesting to see if the Khan’s known to be one of the most influential voices in BTown will come together to promote Blackmail.

With the three Khan’s having frontlined many promotional campaigns for Bollywood films for friends, it would indeed make for a sweet gesture to have them support Irrfan’s Blackmail. Director Abhinay Deo had recently shared that it is Irrfan’s wish to have Blackmail get the best possible release.

Ever since the actor’s absence from the red carpet, the team of Blackmail have been going all out promoting their film to reach as many audience as possible.

Considering the massive audience appeal of the Three Khan’s it would serve as an impetus to Irrfan’s Blackmail. This leaves us with the question, will the Khan’s promote Irrfan’s Blackmail? Let’s wait and hope.