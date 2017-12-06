Will the Iconic YODA make a comeback in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’?

Just a few days are left for the massive release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in theaters and there is reportedly speculation about the possible return of the ultimate Jedi master- Yoda!!!

Tough we saw his end in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Yoda’s return has been unpredictably teased by a company called Digital Sputnik- a lighting/production company who provided their services on The Last Jedi.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the company has shared the trailer of their new movie on the production front and seemingly let out that they worked on Yoda for Last Jedi as well.

The caption of the post read as: “Another production where our lights shone. Yes we illuminated Jesus” Edit: “We’ve just realized we have illuminated Jesus and Yoda”

The copy in the post has sparked rumours that the tiny Jedi master could be making his return. This just gives a boost to the already existing excitement towards the movie!

Directed by Rian Johnson, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is scheduled to release on December 15.