Will Superstar Mahesh Babu debut in Bollywood? Wife Namrata Shirodkar has the answer

Recently, a leading tabloid had reported that Mahesh Babu made a stopover in Mumbai after his Paris family vacation to meet a Bollywood producer. The news ignited a spark of the superstar making his Bollywood debut. Crowned with fame, language hardly matters when it comes to the film fraternity as long as you’re a good package. Despite the rumour, the actor’s wife Namrata Shirodkar, who also manages him, revealed to a daily that there is no such plan.

Namrata told the daily,” These reports are completely false. Mahesh Babu is not looking for a break in Bollywood. While returning from his two-month vacation in Europe, Mahesh did stop by in Mumbai while the rest of the family proceeded to Hyderabad. But Mahesh wasn’t in Mumbai to meet any Bollywood producer. He was there for a look test with hairstylist Hakim Aalim for his next Telugu film to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally.” Well the excitement has surely gone down the drain now.

A couple of years ago, the Bharat Ane Nenu actor hit the bulletins for having no inclination towards Bollywood. Regardless of the news, only time will tell if the actor does change his mind for the love of his fans.