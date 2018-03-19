Will start film when warrior Irrfan Khan returns, says Vishal Bhardwaj

Mumbai: Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj it is only when “warrior” Irrfan Khan returns as “winner” after conquering his health condition, will he start his film with the actor. Bhardwaj was to make a movie featuring Irrfan and Deepika Padukone, but he decided to postponse it in view of Irrfan’s health.

“Irrfan is a warrior and we know he will conquer this battle. Therefore, Deepika Padukone, Prernaa Arora (co-producer) and I have decided to reschedule our film and start with renewed energy and celebration when our warrior returns as a winner,” Bhardwaj tweeted on Monday.

Last week, Irrfan revealed to his fans that he has been diagnosed with a rare disease called neuroendocrine tumour. He is being treated out of the country.