Will Smith to visit India next month

Hollywood star Will Smith, along with co-stars Joel Edgerton, Noomi Rapace and director David Ayer, will be flying to Mumbai next month as part of a world tour to promote his latest Netflix film “Bright”. Netflix is set to create the “Bright” experience exclusively for fans in Mumbai, with the A-list team set to tour the city on December 18. “Mumbai’s fans can participate in the ‘Bright’ madness and catch Will and the cast up-close on this one-of-a-kind legendary Monday night at the Bright stage performance, red carpet and fan premiere at High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel, days before the Netflix debut,” a statement said.

“Bright” is an action-thriller that takes place in an alternate present-day South Los Angeles. The action-thriller, which will launch around the world on December 22, is about two LAPD officers, played by Smith and Edgerton, who work to keep the streets of an alternate-reality Los Angeles safe from a sinister, dark underworld.

Earlier this year, Netflix had brought Brad Pitt to India too to promote his film “War Machine”.