Will Smith performs Ganga Aarti at Haridwar; watch video

India is famous for its rich culture and traditions. Weather its India’s history, tradition, festivals or values a lot of countries love and adore the diverse culture especially by foreigners.

And it seems that the Indian beauty has grabbed Hollywood actor Will Smith attention. The actor who was earlier snapped with Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar on the sets of Koffee with Karan and later on the sets of Student of the Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and rest of the cast, was spotted performing Ganga Aarti in the beautiful city of Haridwar.

In a video posted by random users, Will Smith can be seen worshiping Lord Shiva and performing the Aarti. Check out the video below.

The actor is said to be in India for a documentary shoot.