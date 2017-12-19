Will Smith and cast of ‘Bright’ enjoy ‘desi outing’ in Mumbai

Mumbai: The cast of Netflix movie ‘Bright’, which includes Will Smith, Noomi Rapace and Joel Edgerton, are in Mumbai and the fans were in for a treat as the Hollywood star attempted an Indian dance move on the stage while promoting his movie. At the event, Smith shared his thoughts about working in ‘Bright’, where he plays an African-American cop, who is a racist.

Talking about the movie, director David Ayer said, “The best moment of the movie for me is always finishing the movie. We work at nights. I love to shoot in the night and the rain.”

Meanwhile, Smith shared that, “The movie has beautiful ideas about racism and how we treat each other. In this film, the elves in the film are top of society, so they represent those who have and the Orcs represent those who do not have. And the humans are in the middle of this fantasy world. I play an African-American cop, who is a racist against Orcs.”

The ‘Collateral Beauty’ star added, “So, the film is an interesting exploration about how we treat each other. What we love about science-fiction is that you get to go in this fantasy world but you are dealing with real things. Because it is a fantasy world, you find it easier to digest it all than when we are talking about actual social issues.”

Noomi believes that you can watch the movie over and over again because it has many layers.

At the end of the event, Rannvijay, who was hosting the event with Bani J, requested Will Smith and others to show an Indian dance move, in turn Smith asked the host to teach them a step.

Smith beatboxed and then joined his ‘Bright’ team in trying a step of Bhangra, a Punjabi folk dance form.

The movie will hit the streaming service on December 22.