Will make ‘Taal 2’ only with better subject, says Subhash Ghai

Mumbai: Filmmaker Subhash Ghai says he will not make a second part of his popular 1999 film “Taal” until he gets a subject better than that of the original entertainer.

“Most of the filmmakers cash in on their previous film’s success. If story of the film is better than the first one, then there is no harm to do that. But if anyone make movies just to earn money at the box office without presenting a good story, then it is kind of cheating with the audience and a marketing gimmick. I will make ‘Taal 2’ only when I get better subject than ‘Taal’,” Ghai said here.

“Everybody around me forces me to make films, but I keep writing the scripts till the time I am not satisfied with the script. I just don’t make movies, I always try to make films with new subject and put my all efforts to make it best” added Ghai.

He spoke at an event on Sunday when he organised a special screening of the Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna starrer. The screening was attended by names like A.R. Rahman, Sukhwinder Singh and Shiamak Davar.

Explaining the reason behind this special screening, Ghai said: “Now we are showing ‘Taal’ for the younger audience as they haven’t seen it on the big screen. Films like ‘Taal’, ‘Sholay’ and ‘Rang De Basanti’ are made to give audience a cinematic experience, so we have decided to screen the movie every Sunday at this cinema hall (New Excelsior).”