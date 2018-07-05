Will Karan Johar bring back Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol together for his next? Find out

Bollywood has given us many popular on-screen couples, but until now, not a single on-screen couple could manage to touch the standard of recreating romance on-screen like Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Yes, SRK-Kajol’s magical on-screen chemistry is known to all, hence everyone is waiting to see the duo once again on the big screen. And guess what? There are reports now stating that their dear friend Karan Johar may bring SRK-Kajol’s magic again in his next.

Last, seen in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have reportedly been approached by KJo for his next. A source revealed to Pinkvilla, “It is all in the very nascent stage. Karan is very thick with both Shah Rukh and Kajol. He just narrated the script to his best friends and has expressed his desire to work with them again. None of them has officially signed. The discussion is still on and if things work out then definitely the trio will hit the big screen.”

We hope Karan will bring SRK-Kajol together on the big-screen and recreate the moment of Rahul-Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Fingers crossed!