Will it be Rajinikanth’s 2.0 vs Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan this Diwali? Read to know more
Fans of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are eagerly waiting for the upcoming movie 2.0, but there is no official confirmation about the release date from the makers till now. According to online portal Bollywoodlife the film can be released on Independence Day or Diwali this year. But both the dates are booked Independence Day is booked for Akshay Kumar’s Gold and Diwali is for Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan.
Production house Lyca, which is behind 2.0 release don’t want a clash on box office as it will affect both the films, so they approached Aamir Khan for change of date but it doesn’t look like Aamir is in mood of changing the date. Bollywoodlife.com quoted a source saying, “The makers want to release 2.0 during Diwali, so they tried to discuss things with Aamir Khan as his movie – Thugs of Hindostan is scheduled to release on the same day. However, Aamir said a resounding no when they first approached him. The actor feels Diwali is the perfect time to release Thugs and hence, he is holding on to the date.”
There was no talk between the party but after Rajinikanth’s intervention the talk resumed, the source further added, “After Rajinikanth made a call, the talks have resumed and both Lyca and Aamir along with Yash Raj Films are figuring if something can be done.”
If the film releases on Independence Day then it will be Akshay vs Akshay at the box office. Even actor Adil Hussain who is a part of the film is clueless about the release date, in a Twitter chat when asked about ‘2.0’s release date, the actor mentioned, “No idea.. Also it is a Faulty Statement to say my Movie. It’s @superstarrajini ‘s movie. I am a part of it. We are all Dwarf in front of him.”
No idea.. Also it is a Faulty Statement to say my Movie. It’s @superstarrajini ‘s movie. I am a part of it. We are all Dwarf in front of him. https://t.co/OgoHyRX1MN
— Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) February 21, 2018