Will it be Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra in Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’?

Mumbai: There was a rumour that Priyanka Chopra will feature in Ali Abbas Zafar film ‘Bharat’ alongside Salman Khan. Priyanka was in Mumbai, and was spotted hanging out with Arpita Khan Sharma, thus giving fuel to rumour of her doing ‘Bharat’. But without any confirmation she left India. And now, according to a Mumbai Mirror report, the actress might be replaced by Salman Khan’s favourite Katrina Kaif. Katrina did not comment on the matter when the tabloid reached out to her.

While there is no official confirmation from the film’s team, it remains to be seen which actress will be pitted against Salman Khan in the film. As for Bharat, Zafar earlier told news agency PTI, “It is a very different film from ‘TZH’ and ‘Sultan’. We are trying to do something new with it. It’s too early to talk about it. With ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and Sultan behind me, I’m more nervous for my next one because I know the expectations and anticipations will be really, really high.”

Salman Khan and Katrina recently featured in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Their chemistry created magic and the film earned more than Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office. Bharat will be Salman’s third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar. Before, they have worked together in ‘Sultan’ and’ ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

‘Bharat’ is likely to be an emotional drama and is slated to hit theatres for Eid 2019.