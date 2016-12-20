Will do two Bollywood films next year: Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra remained away from the Hindi film industry this year except for featuring in “Jai Gangaajal”, but the actress says she will be doing two Bollywood movies in 2017.

Also Read : I miss Hindi films: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka, an international figure now, was busy this year working on her maiden American series “Quantico” and Hollywood debut “Baywatch”.

“I will be doing two Bollywood films next year. I have come to India to decide on those films. By the end of January, I will finalise which those films will be,” the 34-year-old actress told reporters at the red carpet of Sansui Colors Stardust Awards here last night.

“Baywatch”, which also stars Hollywood biggies like Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, will release next year. Priyanka said the film’s cast will fly to India to promote it.

“We have made a global plan for the promotion of ‘Baywatch’, of which India is a part. So, yes the Hollywood cast will come to India to promote the movie,” she said.

The trailer of the film, in which the actress will be seen enacting the main antagonist, was recently released but Indian fans were disappointed to see her featuring only in one scene in it.

When asked about it, Priyanka said, “The film releases in May and we are just in December. So, keep watching as there’s a lot more to come.”

Thanks to her global success, Priyanka was ahead of Hollywood stars like Jennifer Aniston and Leonardo Di Caprio in IMDb’s most popular celebrities’ list.

“I feel proud and excited. I am thankful to people who have looked for me and wanted to know about me and are curious about me. Indian talent deserves to be on the top 10 of the list. I am glad I have been able to reach that position. I hope other actors do too,” she added.